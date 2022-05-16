Buddhavanam flourish as international Buddhist theme park: Mallepally Laxmaiah

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:00 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

Nalgonda: Buddhavanam Special Officer Mallepally Laxmaiah on Monday said that Buddhavanam was now flourishing as international Buddhist theme park due to the commitment of the Chief Minister K Chandrashelhar Rao in its development. Participating in 2566th Buddha Jayanthi (Buddha Purnima) in Bhuddhavanam at Nagarjuna Sagar, Laxmaiah said the Chief Minister has visited Buddha vanam in 2015 and expressed dissatisfaction over its condition. He has also sanctioned required funds for development of Buddhavanam. Everyone should visit Buddhavanam at least once in their life, he added.

Budhist Sanga Bala that the structures in Buddhavanam were combination of replicas of structures and sculptures in Bodh Gaya where Buddha attained enlightenment beneath a sacred Bodhi Tree and in Sarnath where Buddha gave his first sermon and at Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh where he attained Mahaparinirvana after his death at Kushinagar. Buddhavanam was developed like remembering the important events in the life of Buddha.Buddhavanam has tuned as a holy place for Buddhists, he maintained.

Buddhist guru from Mysore Gese Narg Wang said that Buddhavanam would attract Buddhists across the world. Buddhist monks belongs to Maha Bhodi Society, Ananda Buddha Vihara were also participated Buddha jayanthi celebrations. Haryana Special Chief Secretary Rajasekhar and others were among those who attended the celebrations.