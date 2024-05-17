Buddhist tourism will serve as bridge between India and Asian countries, says Mallepally Laxmaiah

Hyderabad: Association of Buddhist Tour Operators (ABTO) vice president Mallepally Laxmaiah said Buddhist tourism would serve as a bridge between India and Asian countries. He participated in a seminar on ‘Promoting Buddhist Sectors on Asian Highway’ organised at Thimphu jointly by ABTO and Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Myanmar representatives on Friday.

Addressing on the occasion, he said that the tourism potentiality of Buddhist sites of Telangana and Buddhavanam, a unique Buddhist Heritage Theme park developed at Nagarjuna Sagar should be tapped for promotion of international Buddhist Tourism in Asian countries with mutual cooperation and coordination.

An International Happiness March between India and Bhutan was proposed shortly. In this regard, already action was initiated by ABTO to request both the governments to obtain necessary permissions, he said. ABTO General Secretary Dr.Kaulesh Kumar briefed the objective of the seminar in which travel agents, tour operators and hoteliers from Bhutan had participated, according to a statement.