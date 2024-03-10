Mallepalli Laxmaiah appointed Vice President in ABTO Advisory Board

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 March 2024, 11:06 AM

Hyderabad: In a significant development, Mallepalli Laxmaiah has been appointed as the Vice President of the Advisory Board at the Association of Buddhist Tour Operators (ABTO). This prestigious appointment reflects Laxmaiah’s dedication and contributions to promoting tourism associated with Buddhism pilgrimage and culture globally, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Managing Committee of ABTO extended a warm invitation to Laxmaiah, recognizing his valuable services in advancing the mission to unite communities along the Buddha’s path and work towards human welfare, peace, tourism, and preservation of nature and culture through ABTO’s initiatives.

His appointment underscores ABTO’s commitment to leveraging Buddhist heritage as a catalyst for fostering unity and understanding worldwide. With his leadership, ABTO aims to strengthen collaboration and dialogue among diverse stakeholders, furthering the organization’s vision of a more harmonious and inclusive world rooted in compassion and wisdom.

As Vice President of the ABTO Advisory Board, Laxmaiah is poised to play a pivotal role in guiding the organization towards achieving its goals of promoting sustainable tourism practices and preserving the timeless values embodied by the Buddha’s teachings.

The appointment of Laxmaiah heralds a new chapter in ABTO’s journey towards advancing tourism, peace, and cultural exchange on the global stage.