Rahmate Alam Peace Award presented to Mallepally Laxmaiah

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:19 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the All India Bazm-e-Rahmate Alam committee presented the Rahmate Alam Peace Award 2022 to senior journalist and Buddhavanam project Special Officer Mallepally Laxmaiah.

The award was presented in the presence of senior advocate MA Mujeeb, president of All India Bazm-e-Rahmate Alam and religious leaders including Maulana Syed Sadath Peer Baghdadi and Syed Mateen Ali Shah Qadri among others at a function held at Khaja Mansion in Hyderabad on Sunday.

