Secretariat named after Ambedkar: Experts hail CM KCR’s decision

Osmania University Vice Chancellor D Ravinder said the 125 feet statue of Ambedkar should be seen as a symbol of democracy and social justice.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:40 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Hyderabad: University Grants Commission former chairman Sukhadeo Thorat said dalits in Telangana were enjoying their participation in diverse fields after formation of the new State.

Stating that BR Ambedkar had envisioned that in smaller States, participation of religious and social minorities would increase, he said this was proved right in Telangana. Dalits in Telangana were vibrantly sharing power, he said, adding all these were benefits derived out of BR Ambedkar’s policies and vision.

He was speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony meeting organised by Prabuddha Bharat International, Samatha Sainik Dal and SC, ST Officer Forum at Ravindra Bharathi here on Tuesday. The meeting was conducted in solidarity with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to name the new Secretariat complex after BR Ambedkar, besides installing a 125 feet statue of Ambedkar.

Addressing the gathering, Thorat said the Father of Constitution under the States Reorganisation batted for smaller States. While, many pitched for One Language – One State concept, BR Ambedkar wanted formation of a few States based on a particular language. This apart, Ambedkar was against nomination of individuals to the Central or State assembly and insisted on election of individuals. Governments have this option of nominating individuals of their choice and Ambedkar was strictly against this practice, he said.

Experts from different fields at the meeting hailed the Chief Minister’s decision to name the Secretariat after Ambedkar.

Osmania University Vice Chancellor D Ravinder said the 125 feet statue of Ambedkar should be seen as a symbol of democracy and social justice. But for his vision and incorporation of Article 3 in the Constitution, Telangana would not have been formed, he said, adding, “BR Ambedkar does not belong to a particular community and belonged to all sections.”

TSCHE chairman R Limbadri said no other State was striving for the welfare and development of Dalits as was done by Telangana government. After the Chief Minister established several residential schools and colleges, gross enrollment of dalits and women had increased substantially. Effective implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme was boosting the confidence of dalits and paving way for their socio-economic development, he said.

Buddhavanam Project Officer Special Officer Mallepally Laxmaiah said he was associated with the Chief Minister for over 22 years and he wholeheartedly strives for comprehensive development of dalits. In 2003, a special meeting was convened involving dalits leaders from united Andhra Pradesh. Though, there was no clarity or assurance over formation of Telangana, the Chief Minister had sought to list the measures to be taken for welfare and development of dalits. This reflects his commitment and vision, he added.

Former TSPSC chairman Ghanta Chakrapani and Telangana Press Academy Chairman Allam Narayana also spoke.