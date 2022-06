Tiger Cup: Evergreen beats Budding Stars to reach final

Published: 26 June 22

Hyderabad: Riding on B Rahul’s 80-run knock, Evergreen defeated Budding Stars by five wickets in the semifinals of the Nawab MAK Pataudi T20 Tiger Cup at Gymkhana on Sunday.

Budding Stars’s Mohammad Mansoori picked four wickets to restrict Evergreen 182/5 in 20 overs. Later, Ilyaan Sathani, Chandan Sahani, A Ranjith Kumar and G Aniketh Reddy scalped two wickets each to bundle out Budding Stars for 158 in 19.4 overs.

In the other semifinal, Hyderabad Bottling defeated India Cements by 9 runs. Prateek Pawar scored 69 to guide Hyderabad Bottling to 175/4 in 20 overs. Later, India Cements managed 166/5 in 20 overs.

Hyderabad Bottling will take on Evergreen in the final on Monday.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad Bottling 175/4 in 20 overs (Prateek Pawar 69) bt India Cements 166/5 in 20 overs (Sagar Chaurasia 43); Evergreen 182/5 in 20 overs (B Rahul 80, Mohd Mansoori 4/22) bt Budding Stars 158 in 19.4 overs (A Takshith Rao 38).