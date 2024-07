HCA league: Ravi Teja smashes century

Budding Star’s T Ravi Teja smashed a brilliant century against Cambridge XI in the Elite B clash of the HCA A1 Division 3 Day League Championship in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 11:24 PM

T Ravi Teja

The all-rounder scored 106 runs (10×4, 3×6), but despite his efforts with the bat, the team was bowled out for 229 runs in 68.3 overs. For Cambridge Dinesh Rathod and C Vishal Yadav took four wickets each. Cambridge XI finished the day at 34/2 in 10 overs.

Briefs Scores: Elite A: Central Excise 179/3 in 41 overs (N Sathwik Reddy 59, J Mallikarjun 83 no) vs Deccan Chronicle; MP Colts 162/4 in 52 overs (MSR Charan 69) vs SCRSA; Jai Hanuman 148/1 in 38 overs (M Abhirath Reddy 95 no, Rohit Rayudu 41no) vs Sporting XI; R Dayanand 148/6 in 44.5 overs (Dheeraj Goud 62 no, M Ruthik Yadav 3/52) vs UBI; Elite B: Budding Star 229 in 68.3 overs (T Ravi Teja 106, Dinesh Rathod 4/45, C Vishal Yadav 4/37) vs Cambridge XI 34/2 in 10 overs; EMCC 254 in 54.3 overs (CP Venkatesh 50, M Sai Pragnay Reddy 83, Sachiet B 5/82, VVS Akshay Krishna 4/77) vs PKMCC 64/2 in 19 overs (Anudeep J 30); India Cements 137 in 39.2 overs (Shashank Yadav 41, Vidyananda Reddy 4/11, G Arjun 3/67) vs Balaaji 23/1 in 6.2 overs; Plate C: Mahbubnagar Dist 146/6 in 45 overs (Abdul Rafeay 46, K Srikanth 37 no) vs Sayi Satya; Apex 134 in 63.5 overs (Jawad Khan 37, Raj Aryan Singh 3/44, A Harsha 3/14, Shashank Verma 3/19) vs Khalsa.