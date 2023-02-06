Budget 2023: It’s welfare first for Telangana

From Aasara pensions to Dalit Bandhu, the State govt launched numerous schemes since the formation of State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Hyderabad: Dalit Bandhu, Aasara Pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, Tribal Welfare, BC Welfare, toddy tappers welfare, Atma Gourava Bhavans for BCs and the list goes on.

Only a few States can match the country’s youngest State in terms of implementing welfare programmes or making budgetary allocations for the effective implementation of such programmes.

In 2019, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, during his interaction with the Finance Commission categorically stated that “Hum sarkar chala rahe hai.. vyapaar nahi” (We are running a government, not a business entity),’ recalled Finance Minister T Harish Rao during his Budget presentation in the Assembly here on Monday.

In the past, successive governments extended Rs 200 monthly pension. After the formation of the State, the Telangana government increased the Aasara pensions from Rs 200 to Rs 2016. This Budget, Rs 12,000 crore was proposed towards Aasara pensions.

A brainchild of the Chief Minister, Dalit Bandhu is a revolutionary welfare scheme for the socio-economic uplift of Dalits. The State government is extending financial support of Rs 10 lakh to each Dalit family under the scheme.

Kalyana Lakshmi is a unique welfare scheme being implemented by the Telangana government for helping the poor in performing the marriages of their daughters.

Since the inception, the State government extended Rs 10,416 crore in assistance to the 12.46 lakh beneficiaries. The Telangana government is committed towards women and child welfare.

Accordingly, many schemes were being implemented on a large scale for the welfare of women and children in the State.