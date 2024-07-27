Budget Debate: War of words breaks out between Treasury benches, BRS in Telangana Assembly

While the Opposition flayed the budget for being unrealistic, the treasury benches asserted that the BRS was misleading the House with false claims and figures, resulting in disruptions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 July 2024, 05:10 PM

Hyderabad: A war of words broke out between the treasury benches and the principal opposition party BRS as the debate on the budget in the State Assembly began on Saturday. While the Opposition flayed the budget for being unrealistic, the treasury benches asserted that the BRS was misleading the House with false claims and figures, resulting in disruptions.

The assembly saw a heated debate between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and BRS senior member T Harish Rao over the State’s financial position. While the Chief Minister blamed the previous BRS government for the present condition of the State finances, Harish Rao claimed that the previous government had developed the State in all the sectors and that the Congress was trying to discredit it through false claims.

Harish Rao’s speech was disrupted many times by the Chief Minister, Ministers and other Congress members. At one point of time, Harish Rao lost his cool and even described Roads and Building Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy as ‘half knowledge’ person. The remark created ruckus in the House with the ruling party members urging the Speaker to remove the remarks from the Assembly records.

Congress members took strong objection to Harish Rao making personal comments against the Chief Minister and created commotion. The BRS members rushed to the podium whenever Harish Rao’s mike was switched off and urged the Speaker to allow their member to speak. The BRS displayed placards of the Congress manifesto in the House which were disallowed by the Speaker and were taken away by the marshals.