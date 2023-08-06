Bulldozers for poor in some States, 2BHK homes in Telangana, says Akbar

The AIMIM Floor leader thanked CM KCR for allotting a government job and a 2BHK house besides a financial assistance of Rs.6 lakh to Anjum Shaheen, wife of Saifuddin, who was killed in the RPF incident.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:35 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Hyderabad: AIMIM Floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi said Telangana had emerged a role model for the entire country with its inclusive and comprehensive growth without any communal riots since the last nine years and described it as the biggest achievement of Telangana.

Bulldozers were being used to demolish houses of the poor in a few States, but in Telangana, double bedroom houses were being offered to the poor and homeless. This was the difference between Telangana and other States, Owaisi said.

He thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for allotting a government job and a 2BHK house, besides a financial assistance of Rs.6 lakh from the BRS to Anjum Shaheen, wife of Saifuddin, who was killed in the Jaipur-Mumbai train firing on July 31.

“This is what we want to showcase. Telangana is spreading love and others are spreading hatred. We are strengthening bonds between communities and they are destroying the same,” Owaisi said.

Speaking during a short discussion in the Assembly here on Sunday, the AIMIM leader said vested interests were creating communal hatred among people in the country. They were not worried about the GDP or the declining rupee value, but were more concerned about the hijab ban and beef ban, he said.

“While Muslims are being treated as second grade citizens in other States, they are living happily in Telangana,” Owaisi said.

Coming down heavily on the Congress, he said since Independence Muslims in the country were suffering due to riots, citing the Ajmer, Bhendi, Bhagalpur and other incidents. “If the Congress made Muslims to suffer due to communal riots, others are harassing them with Ghar Wapsi, love jihad, Azaan and beef ban campaigns,” he said.

Listing out the measures being taken up by Telangana government for minorities welfare, he said nearly 2.40 lakh Muslims women benefitted through Shaadi Mubarak scheme, under which Rs.1.16 lakh financial assistance is extended to each beneficiary.

Under the Chief Minister’s Overseas scholarship programme, 2,900 minority students were pursuing or completed masters programmes abroad. This apart, over 700 Muslims students were trained for appearing Civil services and other competitive exams, he said, asking “Is this happening in any other State?”

“Perhaps this will be our last session in the House. We will meet again after K Chandrashekhar Rao saab is elected as Chief Minister for the third time,” Owaisi wound up, adding that a few parties were dubbing the BRS and the AIMIM as ‘B’ teams of other parties only to cover up their own failures.