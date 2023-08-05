KTR keeps up word on helping Jaipur train shooting victim Saifuddin’s wife

Saifuddin was one of the four victims of the firing incident in the Jaipur-Mumbai train in which an RPF constable indiscriminately shot four persons dead.

Sat - 5 August 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Industries Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao fulfilled his promise and handed over the appointment letter to Anjum Shaheen, wife of Saifuddin, besides sanctioning a double bedroom flat to her.

This apart, Rs.6 lakh ex-gratia was provided to her from the BRS party funds. Syed Saifuddin, a resident of Hyderabad, was shot dead in Jaipur-Mumbai train on July 31.

Anjum Shaheen is appointed as Office Subordinate in Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority. The plight of the deceased family was brought to the notice of the government by AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi in the Assembly.

He had requested the government to help the bereaved family members. In reply, the minister had promised to help the family by offering a job to the victim’s wife, a double bedroom flat and Rs. 6 lakh as ex-gratia from BRS party.

Keeping his word, the Minister handed over the appointment letter, Rs. 6 lakh cheque, and allotment order for a 2BHK flat in Jiyaguda to Anjum Shaheen on the Assembly premises on Saturday.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi were present on the occasion. Saifuddin, a mobile phone technician, was a resident of AC Guards in Hyderabad, and he was the sole breadwinner of the family.

