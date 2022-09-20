‘Bullet Bandi…’ song fame bridegroom trapped in ACB bribe case

Akula Ashok, a town planning supervisor in Badangpet Municipal Corporation was trapped red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau

Hyderabad: Akula Ashok, a town planning supervisor in Badangpet Municipal Corporation was trapped red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Tuesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.30,000 from a complainant.

Apart from Ashok, the ACB officials trapped an architect A Srinivasa Raju in the case. Ashok allegedly demanded bribe from the complainant A Devender Reddy, a businessman and a resident of JB Colony in Saroornagar, to furnish house construction permissions pertaining to the complainant’s plots.

The bribe was allegedly accepted through Srinivasa Raju, officials said, adding that the bribe amount of Rs.30,000 was recovered from the office table draw. ACB officials said both Ashok and Raju would be produced before the special court for ACB cases here.

The officials urged the people to call the ACB’s toll free number 1064 in case of demand of bribe by any public servant for taking action as per law.

The dance performance during Ashok’s marriage bharaat on ‘Bullet Bandi…’ song went viral on various social media platforms and the video received tremendous response on Youtube.