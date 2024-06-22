Telangana: ACB hunting for police officer who escaped ran away during a bribe trap

Sub-Inspector Ajay fled after noticing ACB officers who were trying to trap him in a bribe case near the police staation. He was to take bribe of Rs 25,000 from sand transporters

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 June 2024, 10:40 AM

Jagtial: A Sub-Inspector of Police, who was facing bribery charges, managed to escape from Anti-Corruption Bureau officials who were waiting at the police station to nab him in Raikal mandal headquarters on Friday night.

ACB sources said the SI, Ajay, and sand transporters had reached an understanding for transportation of sand without any hurdles. In return, sand traders promised him Rs 25,000 as bribe through a mediator.

However, the sand traders also approached ACB officials, who laid a trap to nab the Sub-Inspector red-handed. As part of the plan, the SI was asked to come to the police station after 11 pm on Friday to collect the amount.

The SI, who reached the spot, however saw the ACB team in the police station and managed to escape. The mediator who had also reached the spot to hand over the money was taken into custody while efforts were on to nab the absconding cop.