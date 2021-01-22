Bumrah pays tribute to his MI teammate Lasith Malinga

Malinga has been a force to reckon with in the Indian Premier League and played key roles in Mumbai Indians’ success in the league. His teammate and partner Jasprit Bumrah paid tributes in glowing terms.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:00 pm 12:38 pm

Hyderabad: On a day when Mumbai Indians announced that they were releasing Indian Premier League’s highest wicket-taker Lasith Malinga, the Sri Lanka legend announced that he was retiring from franchise cricket.

It’s been an honour playing alongside you and picking your brain all these years, Mali. Congratulations on a successful career, the IPL won’t be the same without you. @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/9XIPr13dtN — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 21, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Bumrah wrote, “It’s been an honour playing alongside you and picking your brain all these years, Mali. Congratulations on a successful career, the IPL won’t be the same without you. @mipaltan.”

Both Bumrah and Malinga formed a formidable combination and Bumrah, every now and again, credited Malinga for his improvement as a bowler, especially in the shortest format. Both are known for toe-crushing pin-point accurate yorkers.

Malinga ended his cricketing career as the most successful IPL bowler with 170 wickets to his name in 122 games. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians’ captain Rohit Sharma also called him a match-winner. Rohit took to Instagram to pay tributes to Malinga. “One of the best the game has seen. Truly a match winner, his presence around the squad will be missed @mumbaiindians,” he wrote.