Burglar dressed up as woman nabbed in Rajanna-Sircilla

According to the police, Banti Laxminarayana, who ran a flex printing shop, had opened his shop on September 10 and found Rs.3,500 missing, with the back door of the shop damaged, following which he lodged a complaint.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:24 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: A man, who allegedly committed a theft dressed up as a woman, was nabbed at Yellareddypet. Police said he wore his wife’s clothes and even her hair extensions for the theft on September 10.

According to the police, Ganagoni Banti, who ran a flex printing shop named Laxminarayana Flexie Printing, had opened his shop on September 11 and found Rs.3,500 missing, with the back door of the shop damaged, following which he lodged a complaint. The police, who checked CCTV footage were surprised to see a “woman” in the visuals. During further investigation, they got suspicious over the behaviour of Sudheer, son of Ramindla Nampalli, who had rented out the room to the flex printing shop.

On questioning, Sudheer confessed to the crime and said he had worn his wife’s churidar and hair extensions apart from a face mask to avoid suspicion.

He was arrested and produced before the court on Wednesday.