Burglars decamp with cash from four temples in Mahabubnagar

As per the police, the thieves initially entered the Munishankara temple, where they broke the gate locks and stole the cash. Subsequently, they targeted Sitaramalayam, broke the hundi, and made off with the cash

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:50 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Mahabubnagar: Thieves stole cash from hundis of four temples in Anantapuram village of Gadwala mandal of the district on Tuesday night.

According to police, the thieves first entered the Munishankara temple and broke the locks of the gate and stole the cash. Later, they broke into Sitaramalayam and took the hundi and stole the cash. Thieves also entered the Shivanjaneya Swamy temple and broke the locks of the gate and took the hundi along with them. Later they decamped with cash and threw the hundi in the bushes. They also broke the locks of the Shiva temple gate and searched the temple but found nothing and left.

Police found one person stealing cash from the hundi in one of the temple’s CCTV cameras. With the help of clues team, Rural SI Anand inspected the crime scene and collected fingerprints. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.