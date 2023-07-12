Anti-farmer remarks: BRS, farmers burn Revanth’s effigy in Mahabubnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:35 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Mahabubnagar: Protesting against the remarks of TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy on limiting power supply to farmers in the State, the BRS cadre and farmers led by Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud staged a protest at Telangana Square here on Wednesday.

They raised slogans opposing the Congress party’s anti-farmer policies. Minister V Srinivas Goud said the farmers were honoured under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Protestors burnt Revanth Reddy’s effigy. Women farmers expressed their anger by stomping on Revanth Reddy’s effigy in protest to his claims about free power to the farmers in the State.