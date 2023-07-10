Over 100 party workers from BJP, Congress join BRS in Mahabubnagar

Many leaders are coming forward to join the BRS after being impressed by the State government's innovative developmental programmes and welfare schemes, said Srinivas Goud
Mahabubnagar: Over 100 party members of the Congress and the BJP have joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in presence of Prohibition and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud at Veerannapet here on Monday.
The Minister welcomed the members of the Congress and BJP into the BRS by offering a scarf of the party at a programme. He said many were coming forward to join the BRS after being impressed by the State government’s innovative developmental programmes and welfare schemes.