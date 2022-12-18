Burglars strike at two places in Nizamabad’s Armoor

According to Armoor town CI Suresh Babu, the house owner Dinesh and his family members left for a function at their relative's house on Friday and when they came back on Saturday night

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 AM, Sun - 18 December 22

Representational Image.

Nizamabad: Burglars broke into a house in Pedda Bazar of Armoor town of the district and took away Rs 5 lakh, 8 tolas of gold and 21 tolas of silver, when the family was away to attend a function at their relatives house.

According to Armoor town CI Suresh Babu, the house owner Dinesh and his family members left for a function at their relative’s house on Friday and when they came back on Saturday night, they found the door lock broken and all their valuable belongings and cash missing. He immediately lodged a complaint with the police.

During investigation it was found that the burglars also broke into Rajaka Sangam office, however, since there was no cash in the office they left the place. Police have registered a case and investigation is underway.