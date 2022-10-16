Two burglars arrested by Chandrayangutta police

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:49 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Representational Image The arrested persons were identified as Shaik Khaja alias Yousuf (39) of Balapur and Mudavath Mallesh (37) of Thimmjipet, Mahbubnagar.

Hyderabad: Two house burglars who allegedly were involved in three cases were arrested by the Chandrayangutta police on Sunday.

The arrested persons were identified as Shaik Khaja alias Yousuf (39) of Balapur and Mudavath Mallesh (37) of Thimmjipet, Mahbubnagar.

According to the police, Khaja and Mallesh had entered into a liquor shop at Chandrayangutta main road after breaking open the asbestos roof with the help of an iron rod and took away Rs. 32,000 cash and DVR. Afterwards, they entered a pan shop and took away cash and property.

“After the theft at the liquor shop, the clues team collected the fingerprints from the spot. It was later tallied with the available fingerprints of property offenders in police records and we found they matched Khaja and Mallesh. Both of them were taken into custody and on questioning, admitted to the crime,” said ACP Falaknuma, Shaik Jahangir.

Previously the duo was involved in burglary cases in Mailardevpally, Chandrayangutta and other police station limits in Mahabubnagar.

(eom).