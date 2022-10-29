Burglars decamp with 38 tolas of gold, Rs 20,000 cash from house in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:02 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons broke into a house at Rajendranagar and decamped with gold and cash on Friday night.

According to the police, the offenders entered into the house of a jeweler located at Prashanthnagar in Rajendranagar around midnight and decamped with 38 tolas of gold ornaments and Rs. 20,000 cash kept in the cupboard.

The owner Ananth Kumar was asleep on the first floor in the house when the offenders who were covering their face with a mask entered the ground floor. After breaking the lock of the cupboard they collected the property and escaped, said Rajendranagar police.

The man on hearing the noises came down and saw the two persons running away from the house. On information the police reached the spot and are trying to identify the offenders with the help feed of the closed circuit cameras installed in the vicinity.