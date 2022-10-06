Hyderabad: Two burglars arrested by Rachakonda police

Published Date - 07:07 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Hyderabad: Two members of a six-member interstate gang who were allegedly involved in theft of mobile phones worth Rs.70 lakh from Bajaj Electronics showroom at ECIL last month were arrested by the Rachakonda police on Thursday.

The arrested persons were identified as Sattar Shaik (40) and Mohd Asad ul Sheik (20), both natives of Jharkhand. Members of the ‘Alam gang’, after committing the crime, they would send the stolen property to neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh or Nepal and sell it.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, said three members of the gang had entered into the electronics showroom at ECIL road on September 20 night and decamped with 432 mobile phones of various brands. A case was registered and special teams were formed to track them and with technical assistance, Sattar was caught in Jharkhand while Asad was nabbed in Malda district of West Bengal.

“Six persons had planned the offence and executed it. Three went inside the store to steal the gadgets while the others kept watch outside and made arrangements for escape,” said Bhagwat.

The gang targeted banks, jewelry shops, mobile phone stores during night hours in a pre-planned manner and was previously involved in major offences in other States.

“Prior to committing a robbery, the gang members would do a recce of the establishment and identify all the entry/exit routes. They gain entry by breaking the ventilator or making a hole in the wall or roof and after the crime, would reach Bangladesh border and stay there to avoid getting caught,” he said.

Efforts are on to nab the remaining four members of the gang.