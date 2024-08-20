Burglars target five shops in Shadnagar, decamp with valuables

According to police officials, the offenders targeted a mobile phone shop, a hardware shop, and others; total worth of property lost is yet to be ascertained

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 11:53 AM

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons broke open the shutters of at least five shops in Shadnagar of Ranga Reddy district and decamped with property on Monday night. The burglaries were reported at Shadnagar crossroads around 2 am.

According to police officials, a group of persons came in a car and broke open the shop after lifting the shutters. The offenders targeted a mobile phone shop, a hardware shop, and other shops.

The total worth of the property lost is yet to be ascertained. The police, on information, reached the spot and took up an investigation.

As part of the probe, the police collected footage recorded by closed-circuit cameras installed at the spot. Special teams have been formed to nab the offenders.