Hyderabad: TSRTC to run mini buses from Raidurg metro station

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:49 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

TSRTC to extend bus services from the Raidurg metro station to various offices in the IT corridor, the corporation has started running mini buses.

Hyderabad: With several employees from the IT corridor requesting Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to extend bus services from the Raidurg metro station to various offices in the IT corridor, the corporation has started running mini buses.

Recently, several requests were made from IT employees and others working in offices in the IT corridor, to the TSRTC management and TSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director VC Sajjanar in particular, requesting bus services from Raidurg metro, as there are no much of transport options to reach offices. The employees were forced to either walk for over two-kilometres or book a cab at a high rate for a short distance.

After examining possibilities, the TSRTC has now decided to run the Vajra AC mini buses from the metro station to IT companies. Depending on the response and profitability, the services will be increased.

For further details contact – 040-23450033, 040-69440000.