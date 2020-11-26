Businessman found hanging in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: The body of a businessman was found hanging in an under-construction house in Kanchanbagh on Wednesday night.

According to the police, Mohd Nabiuddin (32), a resident of Khilwat in Hussainalam, had left his house Monday afternoon telling his wife that he was going to meet one Sikander who owed him Rs 40 lakh.

However, he did not return home. When his wife called him, he replied he would be returning soon. On Tuesday too, he said the same thing but did not return. On Wednesday, his phone was switched off, following which a search was launched and his body found hanging to the staircase at the under-construction building at Hafeez Babanagar, police said.

His wife has alleged that her husband was murdered by Sikander and a few others who then hanged the body. Based on her complaint, the Kanchanbagh police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

“Based on the postmortem report, we will alter the sections if needed,” said J Venkat Reddy, SHO (Kanchanbagh).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .