Businessman held for cheating Telugu Cine Workers

Police said Anil Kumar, along with his accomplices, violated the government-appointed ‘Allotment Committee’ guidelines and allegedly allotted houses to unauthorised persons by collecting huge amounts from them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 May 2024, 07:02 PM

Hyderabad: The Raidurgam police arrested a businessman on charges of cheating the members of the Telugu Cine Workers Cooperative Housing Society Limited, by allotting houses to unauthorised persons on Friday.

The arrested person is V. Anil Kumar (44), from Chitrapuri Colony in Khajaguda. The State government had allotted land at Manikonda for the society for the purpose of construction of flats to the cine workers on cost to cost basis.

Police said Anil Kumar, along with his accomplices, violated the government-appointed ‘Allotment Committee’ guidelines and allegedly allotted houses to unauthorised persons by collecting huge amounts from them.

Six similar cases were booked against Anil and others in Raidurgam until now.