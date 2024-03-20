Businessmen in a fix over cash seizure, cops seize cash despite explanation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 10:25 PM

Hyderabad: With the police taking up surprise checks to control the flow of illegal cash given the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, businessmen owning small, medium, and large business operations are facing problems due to cash seizures by the Static Surveillance Team and the Flying Squads in and around the city.

Businessmen are complaining that the police are seizing cash despite their being able to come up with proper explanations about their business and the purpose of carrying the amount.

A majority of such business owners pointed out that cash was required for the daily payment of workers and operations.

The police, on its part, said that anyone carrying more than Rs 50,000 cash had to carry some documents or the amount would be seized.

Owners of poultry farms, resorts, restaurants, and even small and medium builders, are impacted by cash seizures.

“Nowadays, Rs 50,000 is a small amount for any business. A majority of the businessmen carry that much amount with them to meet daily expenses like paying wages to labourers, fuel expenses for vehicles, and other small works,” a poultry farm owner said.

He pointed out that business establishments like poultry farms, are labour-intensive and require around 20 to 25 people to work and at the end of the day they seek wages that have to be paid in cash.

“Not all labourers use e-wallets for fear of cyber frauds,” he said.

There are many poultry farms at Medchal, ECIL, Cherlapalli, Keesara, Yadadri Bhuvangiri Road, Ibrahimpatnam, Vikarabad, Shadnagar, Chevella, and Sangareddy.

“The police are counting cash and if they find more than Rs 50,000 they are seizing it. A constable, a head constable or assistant Sub-Inspector and some other officer are part of the team and they are seizing the amount without having a proper look at the trade license, payment bills, or other supporting documents,” complained another poultry farmer.

Another business owner said that policemen are seizing cash and asking them to approach the district grievance committee to get back the money.

“It means one has to run around for a couple of days to get the amount back,” he said.