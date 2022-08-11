Buzz in the tech sector

Hyderabad: Learn about the past and present happenings for the upcoming exams.

These practice questions focusing on Indian history and science and technology will aid aspirants better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Towards the closing years of Akbar’s reign Prince Salim revolted and set up an independent kingdom. He also sent an envoy to Akbar’s court at Agra in 1582 and struck coins in his own name. The capital of Salim was

a) Lahore b) Delhi c) Allahabad d) Kabul

Ans: c

2. Match the following

A) Abolition of Jaziya i) A.D. 1563

B) Abolition of Pilgrimage Tax ii) A.D. 1564

C) Abolition of enslaving war prisoner iii) A.D. 1562

D) Fall of Bairam Khan iv) A.D. 1560

a) A-ii, B-i, C-iii, D-iv b) A-iv, B-i, C-iii, D-iv

c) A-i B-ii. C-iii, D-iv d) A-iii, B-iv, C-ii, D-i

An: a

3. Match the following government officials with their respective functions

A) Khan-i-Saman i) Household department and Karkhanas

B) Sadar-us-Sudur ii) Chief adviser to the emperor on so affairs and chief justices of the empire

(C) Wazir iii) Prime Minister and the intermediary ruler and the rest of

the official

(D) Vakil iv) Finance Minister

a) A-i, B-ii, C-iii, D-iv b) A-ii, B-iii, C-i, D-iv

c) A-iv, B-iii, C-ii, D-i (d) A-i, B-ii, C-iv, D-iii

Ans: d

4. For the measurement/estimation of which of the following are satellite images/remote sensing data used?

1. Chlorophyll content in the vegetation of a specific location

2. Greenhouse gas emissions from rice paddies of a specific location

3. Land surface temperatures of a specific location

Select the correct answer using the code given below

a) 1 only b) 2 and 3 only c) 3 only d) 1, 2 and 3

Ans: d

5. With reference to communication technologies, what is/are the difference/differences between LTE (Long-Term Evolution) and VoLTE (Voice over Long-Term Evolution)?

1. The LTE is commonly marketed as 3G and VoLTE is commonly marketed as advanced 3G

2. The LTE is data-only technology and VoLTE is voice-only technology

Select the correct answer using the code given below

a) 1 only b) 2 only c) both 1 and 2 d) neither 1 nor 2

Ans: d

6. India signed a deal known as ‘Action Plan for Prioritisation and Implementation of Cooperation Areas in the Nuclear Field’ with which of the following countries?

a) Japan b) Russia c) United Kingdom d) USA

Ans: b

7. In the context of digital technologies for entertainment, consider the following statements:

1. In Augmented Reality (AR), a simulated environment is created and the physical world is completely shut out.

2. In Virtual Reality (VR), images generated from a computer are projected onto real-life objects or surroundings.

3. The AR allows individuals to be present in the world and improves the experience using the camera of smart-phone or PC.

4. The VR closes the world, and transposes an individual, providing complete immersion experience.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

a) 1 and 2 only b) 3 and 4 c) 1, 2 and 3 d) 4 only

Ans: b

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles