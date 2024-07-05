| Bvr Susheel Kumar Is The New President Of Rotary Club Of Hyderabad North

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 04:00 PM

Hyderabad: Director of Mines and Geology BVR Susheel Kumar has been elected as the president of the Rotary Club of Hyderbad North at a 61st Installation Ceremony held on Friday. The other office bearers included Dr K. Venkata Murali – Secretary, Naresh C. Raman – Treasurer, A Kameshwara Rao, Girish Joshi, Dr G. M. Rao, Pavan Kumar, Raghu Chandra, Dr A. Ramakrishna – Directors, Dr Sridhar Boppana – Joint Secretary; Dr S. Manikandan – Club Trainer.

At the board meeting held after the office bearers assumed charge, Susheel Kumar said empowering girl students through bicycles, supporting their health, education through re-usable napkins, fee reimbursement, building up confidence through protection techniques, career counselling sessions, construction of dining halls, dormitories, classrooms, etc through CSR activities would be taken up at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Girl Residential Welfare School at Urkonda Peta in Nagar Kurnool district. The estimated cost of the programmes would Rs 50 lakh, it was said.