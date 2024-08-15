By elections in Telangana inevitable, says KTR

The BRS is keen to approach the Supreme Court regarding the other BRS MLAs, who defected to Congress.

Published Date - 15 August 2024

BRS working president KT Rama Rao speaks at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Stressing that by elections were inevitable in a few constituencies, BRS working president KT Rama Rao asked party cadre to gear up for the by-polls and expose the Congress government’s failures.

The BRS had already filed cases in the High Court against three turncoats, including Khairtabad MLA Danam Nagender, Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari and Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkat Rao. The party is also keen to approach the Supreme Court regarding the other BRS MLAs, who defected to Congress.

“Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar is being partial and is not initiating any action against the turncoats. We are hopeful that High Court verdict will be in our favour,” KT Rama Rao said while addressing Station Ghanpur leaders at Telangana Bhavan here on Thursday.

Former ZPTC members, MPP presidents and a few other leaders from the Congress in Station Ghanpur constituency joined the BRS. The BRS working president welcomed them by offering the party scarf.

Later addressing them he said the leaders rejoining the BRS was the first step towards the party’s victory in the ensuing byelections in Station Ghanpur. The party would be restructured from village and mandal committee levels. Training programmes would be held for workers in the party district offices from next month. The party supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao will meet the party cadre from each constituency.

“Efforts are already on to restructure and infuse new energy in the cadre and make BRS a force to reckon with in the State for the next 50 years,” Rama Rao said.

Listing out the Congress government’s failures, the BRS working president said youth, farmers and women had understood about the 420 false promises made by the party.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had vowed to different Gods about waiving Rs. 2 lakh crop loans in single installment. However, they were being waived in three instalments and many farmers were complaining about their loans being not waived, he said adding that “Congress is known for betrayal. People cannot be fooled with PR stunts and dramas,”

He also pointed out that local bodies’ elections were fast approaching and the Congress had promised to offer 42 percent reservations to BCs. “Mark my word, the Congress would again betray the BCs”, he predicted.

Dismissing the reports on BRS merger with BJP as false news, the BRS working president said that the BRS MLC K Kavitha has been in jail for 150 days. “If BRS merger is true, why would Kavitha be in jail for so long,” he asked.

Referring to the zero allocations to Telangana in the union budget, the BRS working president charged that the BJP MLAs in the State were in tow with the Congress. eom