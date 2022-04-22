| By July 2022 More Than 50 It Workforce Is Likely To Be Back In Offices Industry Leaders

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:57 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Satya, Vinay, Kiranmai, Mamatha Madireddy, Vijay, Krishna Yedula, CN Rao, Claude seen at the inauguration of 8th FM Summit 2022.

Hyderabad: Telangana Facility Management Council (TFMC) on Friday held a panel discussion titled ‘Transitioning Workspace Forward’ as part of the eighth Facility Management (FM) Summit 2022 at Anvaya Conventions in Gachibowli.

Moderated by Vijay Rangineni, CEO, IT Investments at Government of Telangana, the panel discussed the topics like, flexible work model, future of work, and the roadblocks. It included five of the IT industry leaders.

The panellists opined that the work would be more flexible in the future after Covid. They believe that it would be hybrid, not just in this country, but around the world.

One of the panellist, C N Rao, CFO, Divyashree NSL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, stated that a 100 per cent Work From Home (WFH) model will not work; instead, a hybrid model is required.

Though it is a difficult task to return the entire workforce to the office immediately because the workforce has experienced the WFH model, which saves time, energy, and money; Panellists believe that the return to offices will be phased and that people will gradually return to work.

According to Krishna Yedula, Secretary General of SCSC and VP of Virtusa, 15 percent of the IT workforce is currently working from offices, with the number expected to rise in the coming months. By July, it will have risen to over 50 per cent.

“The process of returning back will be hastened if we do not face the fourth wave, or even if we do and it is as mild as Omicron,” C N Rao said.

