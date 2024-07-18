Hyderabad: New RAPC-II centre of Indian Bank launched at Gachibowli

Hyderabad: The Retail Assents Processing Centre-II (RAPC) of the Indian Bank at Gachibowli was inaugurated by the Field General Manger, Hyderabad, FGMO, Indian Bank, G Rajeswara Reddy on Thursday in the presence of senior officials including Zonal Manager, Somepalli Srinivasa Rao and other executives.

This is the second such facility set up by Indian Bank in Hyderabad City with the purpose to process retail loans, according to a press release.

Zonal Manager, Somepalli Srinivasa Rao said on the occasion of the launch of RAPC II, the Indian Bank handed over sanctions to 100 customers to the tune of Rs. 49.30 crore under home loan, educational loan, vehicle loan and mortgage loans.

He requested the existing and prospective clients in Hyderabad to approach Indian Bank for their housing, vehicle loan and other loan requirements.

By opening of another Retail Processing Centre, Indian Bank aims to penetrate deep into the Home Loan market of Hyderabad Metropolitan area which is ranked very high in growth and value, the senior official said.

Many high valued clients of Indian Bank, noted realtors of Hyderabad City and staff of Indian Bank were present at the Inaugural function.