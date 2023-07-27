BYD Investments Declined In Hyderabad | Central Government Against Telangna Again | Telangana Today

The ambitious plan was to invest a whopping Rs 8 thousand crore and manufacture 10 to 15 thousand vehicles annually in Hyderabad. However, the central government denied permission for this crucial investment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:30 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

The largest electric vehicle manufacturer, BYD, which had plans to set up a manufacturing unit in Hyderabad. The ambitious plan was to invest a whopping Rs 8 thousand crore and manufacture 10 to 15 thousand vehicles annually in Hyderabad. However, the central government denied permission for this crucial investment.