BYD Investments Declined In Hyderabad | Central Government Against Telangna Again | Telangana Today

The ambitious plan was to invest a whopping Rs 8 thousand crore and manufacture 10 to 15 thousand vehicles annually in Hyderabad. However, the central government denied permission for this crucial investment.
The largest electric vehicle manufacturer, BYD, which had plans to set up a manufacturing unit in Hyderabad. The ambitious plan was to invest a whopping Rs 8 thousand crore and manufacture 10 to 15 thousand vehicles annually in Hyderabad. However, the central government denied permission for this crucial investment.