Thursday, Jul 27, 2023
Home | Business | Byd Investments Declined In Hyderabad Central Government Against Telangna Again Telangana Today

BYD Investments Declined In Hyderabad | Central Government Against Telangna Again | Telangana Today

The ambitious plan was to invest a whopping Rs 8 thousand crore and manufacture 10 to 15 thousand vehicles annually in Hyderabad. However, the central government denied permission for this crucial investment.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 02:30 PM, Thu - 27 July 23
BYD Investments Declined In Hyderabad | Central Government Against Telangna Again | Telangana Today

The largest electric vehicle manufacturer, BYD, which had plans to set up a manufacturing unit in Hyderabad. The ambitious plan was to invest a whopping Rs 8 thousand crore and manufacture 10 to 15 thousand vehicles annually in Hyderabad. However, the central government denied permission for this crucial investment.

Related News

Latest News