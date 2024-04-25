C Achalender Reddy invited by Goa Governor to participate in symposium

The symposium, which was held recently at Raj Bhavan Goa, featured day-long deliberations involving experts and scholars from Kerala and Goa.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 April 2024, 06:32 PM

Hyderabad: Chairperson of National Biodiversity Authority (NBA), C Achalender Reddy, highly regarded for his vast knowledge on traditional Indian trees, participated in a symposium ‘Vriksha Vygnanika Sadassu’, on traditional trees of lndia, after receiving a special invite from Governor of Goa, P S Sreedharan Pillai.

Considering your vast knowledge on traditional trees of lndia, Raj Bhavan would like to have your distinguished presence for-this symposium as a Guest of Honour," the Goa Governor in a special invite to Achalender Reddy, said.

Following the symposium, Achalender Reddy thanked the Governor of Goa for the opportunity to take part n the unique event.

C Achalender Reddy, a 1986 IFS batch has served in different capacities in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He served as Secretary of National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) during 2009-14 and as Director of Centre for Innovation in Public Systems (CIPS), Hyderabad till recently. He is an alumni of Andhra Pradesh Agricultural University, Hyderabad and hails from Jangoan district.