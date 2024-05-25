Hyderabad: Telangana Chef’s Association celebrates 5th anniversary

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 03:52 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chef’s Association celebrated its 5th anniversary with the event attended by students from hotel management institutes, culinary professionals, home makers and renowned chefs from Goa, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

The inaugural attended by Chef Vijaya Bhaskaran, General Secretary, IFCA, from Chennai, Gareth Wynn Owen, Deputy High Commissioner, British Deputy High Commission, Hyderabad, Pascal Loreau, Consulat General de France à Bangalore – Antenne d’ Hyderabad, and others.

Chef Vijaya Bhaskaran announced that the next national congress of Chef’s Association will be hosted by Hyderabad. Ramachander Poodipeddi, Investment Promotion & FDI, Oxford Visiting Fellow, CUHK Ambassador, B- School Guest Lecturer, Chef Dharmendra Lamba, President, Telangana Chef Association, and others also spoke.

The inauguration was followed by a series of talk sessions by various guest Chef’s on topics like, Cooking beyond the kitchen by Amit Vasisht, Industry practices on Save Food and Save Water by Chef Amey Marathe and a panel discussion on Futuristic Sustainable Approaches to Address Food and Water Crisis in Hospitality Industry moderated by Chef Amey Marathe.