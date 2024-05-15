Cabinet meeting on May 18, to discuss pending issues between TS, AP

Hyderabad: A meeting of the State Cabinet will be chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to discuss unresolved issues between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with regard to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act on May 18.

The Cabinet will also deliberate on issues pertaining to the crop loan waiver for farmers, ongoing paddy procurement and also preparations for the upcoming Kharif crop season.

Accordingly, the Chief Minister on Wednesday directed officials to submit a comprehensive report to the State Cabinet on pending issues related to division of employees, assets and debts between the successor States following the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

With the Lok Sabha elections concluding in Telangana, the Chief Minister also shifted his focus towards governance and held a detailed review meeting here on the pending issues of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, paddy procurement, crop damage due to recent unseasonal rains and other public welfare initiatives among others.

Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy also participated in the review meeting.

Revanth Reddy observed that the upcoming June 2 would mark competion of 10 years of Telangana State formation, but several crucial matters remain unresolved, particularly those concerning the distribution of assets belonging to government organisations and corporations outlined in Schedules 9 and 10 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

He expressed concern over the lack of consensus between the two States on various issues, including outstanding dues owed by power utilities. He asked officials to intensify efforts towards resolution and safeguard Telangana’s interests.

He wanted them to focus on addressing issues like employees transfers which can be settled amicably with an emphasis on fostering reconciliation between the two states. As Hyderabad completes the stipulated 10 years period as the joint capital of both the States, he directed the officials to initiate necessary measures to reclaim buildings like the Lake View Guest House and others which were allocated to Andhra Pradesh for the past decade.

Further, the Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to make arrangements for implementing the crop loan waiver upto Rs 2 lakh for farmers by August 15.

He inquired about the current financial condition of the State and details of revenue expenditure. The officials were instructed to explore all possible means for raising necessary funds in this regard and submit proposals with guidelines, before the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections expires.

If necessary, he asked them to explore the feasibility of floating a special corporation for the farmers’ welfare and allocate necessary funds for the farm loan waiver.

The officials were tasked with holding consultations with banks which were willing to provide large scale loans to the State government for implementing the scheme. They will also study the policies adopted by Maharashtra, Rajasthan and other States for implementing the crop loan waiver.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy directed the officials to expedite the paddy procurement by procuring the crop directly from farmers and mill it, before supplying fine rice to consumers through fair price shops.

He wanted them to root out middlemen in the process and also initiate stringent action against millers resorting to irregularities. He asked them to complete the paddy procurement before the onset of the monsoon season in the first week of June, by taking adequate measures to avoid any trouble to farmers with regard to wet paddy and its humidity.