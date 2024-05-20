Cabinet sticks to Rs.500 bonus for only fine rice

Already 36 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured and unlike in the past within three days, the amount was deposited into the farmers’ accounts, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy told the media after the Cabinet meeting here.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 May 2024, 09:35 PM

Hyderabad: Despite the demand from all sections over extending the Rs.500 bonus to all rice varieties as promised by the Congress in its manifesto, the State government on Monday said the bonus would be extended only to fine rice varieties from the forthcoming season.

Since the last 10 days, unseasonal rains have been lashing the State and despite all precautionary measures being in place, a few stocks got drenched, he said.

In the better interest of farmers, the State government has decided to procure the drenched stocks at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

District Collectors have been directed to procure the stocks and farmers need not worry, he said. Over 36 lakh metric tonnes of rice was required for mid-day meals, hostels and to supply rice under the Rs.2 per kg scheme. During the elections, the Congress had promised to supply fine rice and it was also decided not to procure fine rice stocks from other States, the Minister said.

“Rs.500 bonus for fine rice varieties will be offered from the forthcoming season. The list of fine rice varieties will be announced by the Agriculture department,” Srinivas Reddy said, adding that since the new crop season set to commence, all measures were being planned to curb sale of spurious seeds and stern action would be initiated against those manufacturing and selling such seeds.

Farmers should buy seeds from genuine companies and save receipts till the season ends. As the new academic year would commence from June 12, maintenance of schools would be handled by the respective Amma Adarsha Committee, including headmasters.

Already, Rs.120 crore was released out of the Rs.600 crore for provision of basic amenities like toilets and uniforms etc in the next 25 days, he said. Regarding Telangana Formation Day celebrations on June 2, the Minister said a grand programme would be conducted.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chief Sonia Gandhi and others would be felicitated, he said, adding that if required, the government would write to the Election Commission to permit the programme. IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said there was no inconvenience for farmers at procurement centres.

All stocks were procured without any delay or reduction at MSP and farmers who suffered damage to standing crops due to unseasonal rains would be compensated, he said, adding that enumeration of the damage was conducted and district collectors and agriculture department officials had submitted their reports.

In reply to a question whether the Congress government would offer Rs.15,000 per acre Rythu Bharosa, the Minister said the guidelines had to be framed and Kharif season was yet to start. “In a phased manner, along with Rythu Bharosa, all the promises made to the people will be fulfilled,” Sridhar Babu said.