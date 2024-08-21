I do not own a farmhouse, clarifies KTR

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said he had taken a farmhouse that belonged to one of his friends on lease. If any sort of violations were found in its construction, he said he would come forward to support its demolition.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 August 2024, 06:37 PM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao speaks during a press meet at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Dismissing accusations being made by the Congress party, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday made it clear that he did not own a farmhouse that was built in violation of buffer zone norms or conditions laid down to prevent construction in full tank level (FTL) limits.

Talking to media persons at Telangana Bhavan, he said he had taken a farmhouse that belonged to one of his friends on lease. If any sort of violations were found in its construction, he said he would come forward to support its demolition.

“My friend may curse me lifelong for having said so,” he said, adding that he would not however back out from the move and that he had nothing to hide.

“My affidavit on properties is a public document,” Rama Rao said, adding that in case of any violations on his part, the government could act against him.

“But let us start with Ministers who own properties that are built in violation of buffer zone norms,” he said, seeking to know what action would be taken against similar properties owned by Congress leaders in power including Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and his brother.

Offering to show a similar property owned by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and to share satellite pictures of the same with the media, Rama Rao said Congress leaders such as KVP Ramchandra Rao, Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Patnam Mahender Reddy, Madhu Yashki Goud and others too owned such properties. Even Congress MLA and V6 channel owner G Vivek owned a guest house and farmhouse which were very much surrounded by the lake, he said, asking the V6 channel to shoot pictures of the property and ensure that it was demolished. Being an MLA, Vivek should also take initiative in this matter, he said, adding that chances were that it would not be demolished as Vivek would protect it.