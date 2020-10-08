Cabinet sub-committee meeting on medical and health infrastructure

In his opening remarks, MA&UD, Minister said that there is a need to invest and strengthen medical infrastructure in the State, especially during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Hyderabad: To further strengthen medical and health infrastructure in Telangana State, which had come under lot of stress in the last six months during the Covid-19 pandemic, the cabinet sub-committee constituted by Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao is holding a meeting here on Thursday.

Being chaired by Health Minister, Eatala Rajender, the cabinet sub-committee is being attended by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), KT Rama Rao, and senior officials from the health department.

In his opening remarks, MA&UD, Minister said that there is a need to invest and strengthen medical infrastructure in the State, especially during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

He also appreciated the medical wing for ensuring the Covid-19 pandemic has remained under control in Telangana State, although cases in other Indian States are rising.

The sub-committee is expected to hold exhaustive discussions and come-up with recommendations aimed at strengthening and expanding medical infrastructure in the State.

Detailed review and discussions on State’s Covid-19 response, re-launching organ transplantation at NIMS, addressing infrastructure difficulties at OGH and other State-run hospitals are some of the issues that are expected to come in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajender thanked each and every health care worker who extended their services during the ongoing pandemic in Government hospitals.

