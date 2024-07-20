Staffers of health department risk lives to discharge duties in Adilabad

Unfazed by a drizzle, Vijaya Sundari, along with her husband and ASHA Anusha conducted an immunization programme at the interior Jendaguda village in Indervelli mandal by wading through a flooding stream.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 20 July 2024, 09:53 PM

Vijaya Sundari and team cross an overflowing forest rivulet

Adilabad: Officials of various government departments often draw flak for failing to live up to expectations of the public. However, field staffers of the Health department are winning laurels by discharging duties in remote parts of the district and reaching out to people facing odds.

Having being posted as an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) at a health sub-centre at remote Walgonda village in Indervelli mandal in 2007, Kanaka Vijaya Sundari wanted to get transferred in 2019 after working continuously here for 12 years. She however withdrew her decision when residents of many habitations threatened to stage a protest against her transfer. The reason was how Vijaya Sundari reaches to any interior village located in the jurisdiction of Walgonda sub-centre during monsoon. Accompanied by her husband, she ensures residents of the tribal hamlets receive health services on time. She crosses flooding streams and dangerous forests to accomplish her mission.

On Wednesday, unfazed by a drizzle, Vijaya Sundari, along with her husband and ASHA Anusha conducted an immunization programme at the interior Jendaguda village in Indervelli mandal by wading through a flooding stream. This was after trekking around 2 km through a forest near the village.

“It took me four hours to reach the village and to return to Walgonda by foot. We had to cross a stream flowing at knee-deep level and then to trek during the journey. Working in remote areas is fraught with risks but inevitable. However, precious affection and recognition from the locals drives you to render the services,” Vijaya Sundari told ‘Telangana Today.’

Another ANM Renuka along with health assistant Krishna, midlevel health provider (MLHO) Sangeetha, ASHA workers Gangamani and Laxmi walked barefoot for 2 km along a slushy road to organize a medical camp at the interior Rajulaguda hamlet, under Narayanapur village in Echoda mandal on Thursday. They administered vaccinations to pregnant women and new mothers before giving medicines to 95 tribals dwelling in the hamlet. They work with the health sub-centre in Sirichelma village.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Narender Rathod remarked that lower-rank officials, ANMs and ASHA workers were unsung heroes of the department as they showed dedication and commitment in providing medical services risking their lives.