Calicut-bound Air India flight returns to Mumbai within 10 minutes due to technical glitch

By ANI Published: Updated On - 12:43 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Representational Image "AI 581, operating on the Mumbai Calicut sector, came back at 6.25 am after pushback at 6.13 am owing to a technical issue. After engineering checks, the flight is now ready for take-off," the Air India spokesperson said.

Mumbai: An Air India flight (AI 581) carrying over 110 passengers operating in the Mumbai-Calicut sector returned minutes after its pushback due to a technical issue, according to an official on Sunday.

However, the flight was made ready for take-off after thorough checks.

The spokesperson added that there was a delay of nearly 3 hours.

“A delay of approx 3 hrs. 114 pax on board. Air India accords top priority to safety issues, so thorough checks were carried out before the aircraft was cleared for operations again,” the spokesperson said.