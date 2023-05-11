Call off strike and join duties: Errabelli to JPS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:48 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

File Photo:Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

Hyderabad: Stating that reports about State government had invited the protesting Junior Panchayat Secretaries (JPS) for talks as a false campaign, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao appealed to the JPS to call off their strike and join the duties.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has a good opinion on the JPS. The staff should not damage their reputation, the Minister said in a statement issued here on Thursday. It was not wise on the part of the JPS to force or try to influence the government. The strike launched by the JPS was against the rules and the agreements they signed with the government while joining their duties, he said.

The JPS had signed the agreements and agreed that they would not establish any unions or conduct any strikes. On the contrary, they were now staging protests and making demands, the Minister said, adding that the JPS should immediately stop the smear campaign on social media websites.

The JPS had launched their strike on April 28 demanding regularization of their services. The State government had served a notice to the striking JPS to join the duty by 5 p.m on May 9, failing which their services would be terminated. However, still many JPS were continuing their strike.

