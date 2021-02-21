Call out for all biryani lovers

Karnataka’s authentic Donne Biryani will leave many food lovers licking their fingers

Donne Biryani is an authentic Biryani recipe from the city of Bangalore, Karnataka. Traditionally, Donne Biryani is cooked in large copper vessels or mud pots over charcoal. This steaming biryani is served in a leaf container called ‘Donne’. The leaf containers, like a bowl or big cups which are made up of large dried palm leaves. And hence the name ‘Donne Biryani’.

A special type of rice variety is used to cook this biryani and is referred to as chitti muthyalu / seeraga samba / jeeraga samba rice. It is cooked in a freshly ground masala of fresh coriander and mint leaves along with some whole Indian spices. This delectable recipe can be made with veggies of our choice. This mouth-watering delicacy can be served with raita. Try this out, a new addition to all the biryani lovers.

Serves: 5 Members

Preparation Time: 30 Minutes

Cooking Time: 30 Minutes

Total Time: 60 Minutes/ 1 Hour

Ingredients:

* Chitti Muthyalu Rice : 1 kg

* Chicken : 1 kg

* Chilli Powder : 2 tsp

* Salt : 3 tsp

* Turmeric Powder : 1 tsp

* Ginger Garlic Paste : 2 tsp

* Curd : ½ a Cup

* Onions : 4 no’s diced

* Cinnamon : 5 to 6 pieces

* Cardamoms : 7 to 8 no’s

* Cloves : 12 no’s

* Star Anise : 1 no

* Green Chilies : 7 to 8 no’s

* Bay Leaves : 3 no’s

* Bay Flower : 1 no

* Caraway Seeds : 1 tsp

* Tomatoes : 2 no’s

* Mint Leaves : ½ cup

* Coriander Leaves : ½ cup

* Fenugreek Leaves : 1 cup

* Oil : 3 ½ tbsp

* Water : 10 to 11 cups

Method of Preparation:

* Take 1 kg of chitti muthyalu rice (approximately 4 cups) wash and soak them 1/2 an hour prior to cooking.

* Take 1 kg chicken.

* Wash and marinate it for 20 to 30 min.

* To a mixing bowl adds 1 kg chicken, add 2 tsp of chilli powder, 1 1/2 tsp of salt.

* Add 1/2 tsp of turmeric powder, 1 tsp of ginger garlic paste, 1/2 cup curd mix them well, let marinate.

* For the masala paste, heat 1 tsp oil in a pan. Fry whole garam masala.

* Add 2 to 3 small pieces of cinnamon, 4 cardamom, 7 to 8 cloves and a tsp of black pepper corns.

* Fry them all, add 2 onions diced fry till transparent and add 7 to 8 green chilies fry for a while.

* Put off the flame, and place it aside.

* To the same pan add 1 tsp oil and fry 1/2 a cup of mint leaves and coriander leaves each and fry.

* Add 1 cup of fenugreek leaves as it enhances the flavour of the biryani. Let it cool down.

* To a mixie jar add the fried onions and grind it into a fine paste. Place it in a bowl for some time.

* Grind the fried mint, coriander, and fenugreek leaves into a fine paste.

* Heat 2 tbsp of oil to a pan, add 2 cinnamon pieces, 4 cloves, 3 cardamoms, 1 star anise.

* Then, add 1 bay flower, 3 bay leaves, and a tsp of caraway seeds fry them all.

* Add 2 diced onions, fry until transparent, add 1/2 a tsp of turmeric powder, 1 tsp ginger garlic paste and fry them all for a while.

* Add marinated chicken, place a lid cook on high flame till water released from the chicken evaporates.

* Add 2 chopped tomatoes and cook until tender.

* Add the ground masala onions’ and the green masala to the chicken.

* Add 1 1/2 tsp salt and stir them all.

* Add a glass of water to the mixie jar and add the same to the chicken.

* To 1 cup of rice 1 1/2 cup/ glass of water should be used, so for 4 cups of rice 6 cups/glasses of water.

* Add 5 more cups of water, mix them all and bring it to boil.

* Add soaked rice to the boiling water, stir it, and cook it with a lid.

* Stir it when required.

* Cook it till water evaporates, lower the flame cook it till water is completely evaporates.

* Add 2 tsp of ghee and stir well, place a lid and let cook for 5 more minutes.

* Tasty Biryani is ready.

