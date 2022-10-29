Calm down tweeple! Trump’s not back on Twitter yet

| Calm Down Tweeple Trumps Not Back On Twitter Yet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:08 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Hyderabad: Hours after news of Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover dominated the headlines on Friday, a tweet from the ‘official’ Twitter profile of Donald J Trump has sparked much chatter online, with many people believing that the former US President was back on the micro-blogging site.

However, a closer glance at the tweet would reveal that the handle was not made from the account of Trump. Instead, it was shared from an already verified profile of a netizen who changed their username to Donald J-Trump.

“Thank you, @elonmusk! Feels great to be back. Hope all the haters and losers have missed me! (sic)” read the tweet from the verified handle.

The bio of the fake profile with Twitter handle ‘@TheUltGmr’ read, “we do a little trolling. Smash players”.

The tweet has garnered over three lakh likes and around 55k retweets with the comment section flooded with all sorts of reactions. While some believed that Trump’s account was actually resumed, some said that they were relieved after knowing that it was a fake account.

I got so scared for a second 😭 — ❤️‍🩹 Doll ❤️‍🩹 (@CallMe_Dollface) October 29, 2022

I think it’s some other verified account and they pranked everyone by tweeting this and changing their account to look like the @realDonaldTrump account. — Jace Vinson 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@JaceAVinson) October 28, 2022

OMG the mini heart attack I had 🤣 — Kevster Belmont (@TheKevstermania) October 28, 2022

You almost got me — ShinySeeker (@Shinyseeker64) October 28, 2022

For the unversed, Donald Trump’s Twitter account was permanently suspended in January 2021 following the attempted insurrection by his supporters at the US Capitol. He was accused of ‘misusing’ the microblogging site, and instantly lost connection with nearly 89 million followers. Trump’s Twitter handle @realDonaldTrump still remains suspended to date.