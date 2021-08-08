Campus placement drive held at KITS Warangal

By | Published: 6:42 pm

Warangal Urban: ANTS Global systems Pvt. Ltd. (Alpha Numero Technology Solutions) conducted a ‘campus placements drive’ at the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS) Warangal, on Saturday, Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said.

The company conducted on-campus placement drive for B. Tech and M.Tech students of ECE, EIE, EEE and selected three from B.Tech and two from M.Tech of batch 2020-21. Kranthi Kumar, Vice President – Operations, Y. Sravya, Senior Manager-HR, Vishwank, Senior Manager- Technical Lead, and others of ANTS oversaw the placement drive.

