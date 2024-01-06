Innovation event ‘Ideathon’ inaugurated at KITS Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:13 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Warangal: The Technical Club under Student Activity Center (SAC) of the Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science, Warangal (KITSW) in association with Institutions Innovation Council, Ministry of HRD jointly organised a “Ideathon’ for BTech students on Saturday.

Department of ECE of NIT Warangal Professor Anjaneyulu, who inaugurated the event, said such a technical platform could be used where the students were provided free aid to pitch their innovative ideas related to their technical domain and capable of tackling the most complex problems of the society.

KITSW Principal K Ashoka Reddy informed that the main objective of the event was to inculcate and cultivate the technical skill for innovation. Students participated in a large number in the event and presented their ideas to the jury.