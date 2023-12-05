PhD awarded to Jaipal Katukam of KITS-Warangal

06:30 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Hanamkonda: Jaipal Katukam, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Management, Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal (KITSW), has been awarded PhD degree by the Satavahana University (SU), Karimnagar, said KITSW Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy.

In a press note here on Tuesday, Reddy said that Jaipal Katukam had submitted his PhD thesis titled “Impact of Human Capital Management Practices on Organisation Development – A Case Study of select Power Sector Units in Telangana”. He did his research work under the supervision of Dr E Manohar, Head, Department of Business Management, SU.

“The research work is regarding finding the impact of human capital management practices on select power sector units. He also published three research papers in the reputed national and international journals,” Reddy added.

KITSW Chairman V Lakshmikantha Rao and faculty members of the institute congratulated Jaipal for doing more applicable research in the field of business management.