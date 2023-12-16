KITS Warangal conducts medical camp for staff members

Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy emphasised the significance of good health in rendering effective service for the betterment of the institute
Hanamkonda: Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal (KITSW), organised a medical camp for staff members at the campus in association with Healthians Wellness Company here on Saturday.
Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy emphasised the significance of good health in rendering effective service for the betterment of the institute. He highlighted the correlation between one’s health and professional vigour, stating that maintaining good health not only contributes to a youthful appearance but also enhances dynamism in their respective fields.