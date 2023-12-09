KITS Warangal celebrates dual graduation ceremony

Capt. V. Lakshmikantha Rao, the Chairman of the KITSW Governing Body, who presided over the event, has highlighted the institute's commitment to academic excellence.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:48 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

KITS Warangal Celebrated 39th and 40th Annual Graduation Day at Playfields, KITSW Campus.

Hanamkonda: Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal (KITSW) has celebrated its 39th and 40th Graduation Day for the autonomous batches of 2018-22 and 2019-23 here on the campus on Saturday. The ceremony witnessed a showcase of academic brilliance and student accomplishments.

Capt. V. Lakshmikantha Rao, the Chairman of the KITSW Governing Body, who presided over the event, has highlighted the institute’s commitment to academic excellence. The occasion saw the conferring of 28 Gold medals, Academic Merit awards, and degrees upon the graduates across disciplines encompassing B. Tech., M. Tech., and MBA.

Amarnath Juluri, Vice President and Global Head-Enterprise Cloud Apps and SalesForce LITMindree, Hyderabad, was the chief guest at the ceremony, while Prof P Malla Reddy, Controller of Examinations, Kakatiya University, Warangal, was the guest of honour.

Addressing the graduates, Amarnath emphasised the Five ‘C’s formula – Confidence, Conviction, Commitment, Communication, and Continuous learning, as essential elements for success in the ever-evolving landscape of Information Technology. He commended the institution’s vibrant academic environment and its focus on innovation.

In alignment with the emphasis on academic excellence, Prof. P. Malla Reddy encouraged graduates to cultivate a spirit of inquiry and critical thinking, highlighting the importance of academic rigour and questioning to enhance skills for future endeavours.

Capt. V. Lakshmikantha Rao, in his presidential remarks, urged graduates to leverage innovation, incubation, research, and entrepreneurial facilities. He stressed the significance of utilizing technology to address real-world problems and bridging the disparities between rural and urban demands.

Principal Prof. K. Ashoka Reddy highlighted the institution’s exceptional achievements, boasting a pass percentage of over 93 per cent for the graduating batches, re-accreditation of B.Tech courses by the NBA under Tier-I format, and multiple accolades in academic ratings and placements. Heads of Departments, senior faculty members, and others attended the programme.