Hyderabad: Several groups on Thursday demanded the authorities cancel the permission accorded for holding the ‘Sunburn’ event to be held on Friday.

Congress party workers met senior officials of the police department and prohibition department and submitted a petition. In the evening, activists of NSUI staged dharna at the DCP (Shamshabad) office demanding the police cancel the permission as the event is against the culture of Telangana.